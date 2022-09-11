Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 416,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,296 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.17% of Travelers Companies worth $76,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 293.5% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 60.7% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at $171,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Travelers Companies Stock Performance
Shares of TRV opened at $164.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $145.40 and a one year high of $187.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.61.
Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.82%.
Travelers Companies Profile
The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Travelers Companies (TRV)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.