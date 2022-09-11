Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,145,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,235 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.17% of Pinduoduo worth $86,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 22.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pinduoduo from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Pinduoduo from $45.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Pinduoduo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Pinduoduo from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinduoduo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.73.

Pinduoduo stock opened at $69.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.21 and a 1 year high of $107.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.58.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $7.27. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

