Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 18,998 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 654,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,998 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.39% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $67,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3,725.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Wolfe Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.38.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $103.44 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.58 and a 52 week high of $137.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.46.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.14. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.