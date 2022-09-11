Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 671,206 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,143,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 671,206 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.16% of Manulife Financial worth $67,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,706,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,402,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032,695 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 25,986,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891,888 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth $362,442,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,265,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,598,000 after acquiring an additional 934,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,493,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,615,000 after acquiring an additional 116,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE:MFC opened at $17.78 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $22.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.76.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.258 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MFC shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.75.

About Manulife Financial

(Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

