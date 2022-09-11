Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 99,073 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 819,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 99,073 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.22% of Equity Residential worth $74,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 34.9% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI set a $86.00 price target on Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.65.

Insider Transactions at Equity Residential

Equity Residential Price Performance

In other news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $467,216.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential stock opened at $77.22 on Friday. Equity Residential has a one year low of $67.48 and a one year high of $94.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 75.08%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

