HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,179 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,377 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $4,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter worth about $283,913,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $261,886,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after purchasing an additional 284,039 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 378.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,495,000 after purchasing an additional 120,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter worth about $42,516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,630,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total transaction of $2,373,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 675,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,478,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at $14,630,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,730. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Stock Up 9.5 %

HUBS opened at $332.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $257.21 and a 1-year high of $866.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $326.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $371.47.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $421.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.67 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. Research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on HubSpot from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on HubSpot from $440.00 to $360.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on HubSpot from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $525.17.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

