Hudson Way Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hudson Way Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,277 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 3.0% of Hudson Way Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $111.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.25. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.21 and a 52-week high of $152.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $27.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,036 shares of company stock worth $15,564,998 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.05.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

