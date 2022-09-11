Humanscape (HUM) Trading 2% Higher This Week

Humanscape (HUM) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. During the last week, Humanscape has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One Humanscape coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000733 BTC on popular exchanges. Humanscape has a total market capitalization of $137.66 million and $4.12 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004643 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004641 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00035247 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004087 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004635 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,557.47 or 1.00073035 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00036503 BTC.

Humanscape Profile

Humanscape is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 871,409,623 coins. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico. The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Humanscape’s official website is www.humanscape.io/en/index.html.

Buying and Selling Humanscape

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

