HUNT (HUNT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.98 Million

HUNT (HUNT) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. One HUNT coin can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00001968 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, HUNT has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. HUNT has a market capitalization of $46.91 million and approximately $4.98 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004633 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00036267 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,597.67 or 1.00026648 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00036874 BTC.

HUNT Profile

HUNT (CRYPTO:HUNT) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt. HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HUNT is token.hunt.town.

Buying and Selling HUNT

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

