Hush (HUSH) Trading 24.3% Higher Over Last Week

Hush (HUSH) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. During the last seven days, Hush has traded 24.3% higher against the US dollar. Hush has a total market capitalization of $596,340.02 and $2.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hush coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0497 or 0.00000230 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.57 or 0.00298628 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00118756 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00077380 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003300 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000045 BTC.

About Hush

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hush is myhush.org.

Buying and Selling Hush

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

