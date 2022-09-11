Hut 8 Mining (OTCMKTS:HUTMF) Trading 11.9% Higher

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:HUTMF – Get Rating) traded up 11.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.39 and last traded at $2.35. 15,077,645 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,001% from the average session volume of 1,368,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

Hut 8 Mining Trading Up 11.9 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.21.

About Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

