HYCON (HYC) Achieves Market Cap of $298,531.46

HYCON (HYC) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One HYCON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, HYCON has traded up 1% against the US dollar. HYCON has a market capitalization of $298,531.46 and $29,886.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004599 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004597 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00035338 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004598 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,721.48 or 0.99866233 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00037160 BTC.

HYCON Profile

HYCON is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HYCON is hycon.io. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HYCON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option.The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services.”

