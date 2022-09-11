Hydro Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5,341.00 (HYDRO)

Hydro (HYDRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 11th. Hydro has a total market capitalization of $298,312.88 and $5,341.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hydro has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. One Hydro coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004619 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004617 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00035720 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004137 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004617 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000183 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,628.52 or 0.99868242 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002362 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00036972 BTC.
Hydro Profile
Hydro (HYDRO) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 82,545,513 coins. The official website for Hydro is projecthydro.org. The official message board for Hydro is medium.com/@hydrogenapi. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Hydro Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
