ICHI (ICHI) 24-Hour Volume Hits $513,508.00

ICHI (ICHI) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. During the last week, ICHI has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. ICHI has a total market capitalization of $26.58 million and $513,508.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICHI coin can currently be purchased for about $5.37 or 0.00024915 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.94 or 0.00779620 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00014651 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019921 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000296 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,952,501 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm.

ICHI Coin Trading

