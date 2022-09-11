ICONIQ Capital LLC Has $341,000 Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,249 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 1,945 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Invst LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,028 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.26.

Insider Activity

NVIDIA Stock Performance

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVDA stock opened at $143.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.39 and its 200-day moving average is $191.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $358.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $132.70 and a twelve month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

