Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) vs. Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Critical Contrast

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.5% of Ideal Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.6% of Skyworks Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Ideal Power shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Skyworks Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ideal Power and Skyworks Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideal Power 0 0 0 0 N/A Skyworks Solutions 1 9 7 0 2.35

Risk & Volatility

Ideal Power presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.40%. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus target price of $141.30, suggesting a potential upside of 37.67%. Given Skyworks Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Skyworks Solutions is more favorable than Ideal Power.

Ideal Power has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skyworks Solutions has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ideal Power and Skyworks Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideal Power $580,000.00 147.19 -$4.77 million ($1.01) -14.33 Skyworks Solutions $5.11 billion 3.22 $1.50 billion $7.87 13.04

Skyworks Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Ideal Power. Ideal Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Skyworks Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ideal Power and Skyworks Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideal Power -1,468.31% -26.86% -24.90% Skyworks Solutions 24.11% 30.43% 18.67%

Summary

Skyworks Solutions beats Ideal Power on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ideal Power

Ideal Power Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of its B-TRAN technology. It develops Bi-directional bi-polar junction TRANsistor solid state switch technology. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc. and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc. in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators. The company provides its products for use in the aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, entertainment and gaming, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet, and wearable markets. It sells its products through direct sales force, electronic component distributors, and independent sales representatives. The company was incorporated in 1962 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

