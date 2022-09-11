Idena Market Cap Reaches $1.80 Million (IDNA)

Idena (IDNA) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One Idena coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0298 or 0.00000137 BTC on major exchanges. Idena has a total market cap of $1.80 million and $68,540.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Idena has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Idena alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.03 or 0.00772552 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00014742 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00019592 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000296 BTC.

About Idena

IDNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 89,501,044 coins and its circulating supply is 60,382,445 coins. The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network. The official website for Idena is idena.io.

Idena Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idena should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idena using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Idena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.