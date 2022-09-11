Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IDRA opened at $0.52 on Friday. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average is $0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Idera Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDRA. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 506,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 109,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 12.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

