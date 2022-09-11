Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.48

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.48 and traded as high as $0.59. Idera Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 103,446 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.48.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 506,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 109,462 shares during the last quarter. 12.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

