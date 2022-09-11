Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.48

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.48 and traded as high as $0.59. Idera Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 103,446 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Idera Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.48.
Institutional Trading of Idera Pharmaceuticals
About Idera Pharmaceuticals
Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Idera Pharmaceuticals (IDRA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.