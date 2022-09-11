IG Gold (IGG) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $6,312.00

IG Gold (IGG) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. IG Gold has a market cap of $693,225.31 and $6,312.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IG Gold has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. One IG Gold coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00035613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004135 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004621 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,620.77 or 0.99913975 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00036973 BTC.

About IG Gold

IG Gold is a N/A coin that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here. IG Gold’s official website is www.iggalaxy.com. The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy. The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming.

IG Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IG Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IG Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

