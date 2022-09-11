Ignis Reaches Market Cap of $4.06 Million (IGNIS)

Ignis (IGNIS) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Ignis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ignis has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. Ignis has a total market cap of $4.06 million and approximately $58,701.00 worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004626 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004625 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00035307 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004104 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004625 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000182 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,608.08 or 0.99938027 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002366 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00036674 BTC.
Ignis Profile
IGNIS is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 coins and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 coins. The official website for Ignis is www.jelurida.com/ignis. Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis.
Ignis Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ignis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Ignis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.