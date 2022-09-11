Ignyte Acquisition (NASDAQ:IGNY) Shares Up 0.2%

Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGNY – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.94 and last traded at $9.94. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 18,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

Ignyte Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average is $9.87.

Get Ignyte Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Ignyte Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ignyte Acquisition by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Ignyte Acquisition by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. CVI Holdings LLC now owns 46,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ignyte Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $493,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ignyte Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $492,000. Institutional investors own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

About Ignyte Acquisition

Ignyte Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on target businesses in the life sciences, biotechnology, and healthcare sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ignyte Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ignyte Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.