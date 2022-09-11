Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Acquired by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $744,840,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,540,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,316,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,520 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at $91,466,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,236,063,000 after acquiring an additional 326,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,032,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,232,221,000 after acquiring an additional 210,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITW opened at $206.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.12. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $249.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 57.89%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $243.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

