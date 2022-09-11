Illuvium (ILV) One Day Trading Volume Hits $8.05 Million

Illuvium (ILV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. Illuvium has a market capitalization of $51.47 million and approximately $8.05 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Illuvium coin can now be purchased for about $79.08 or 0.00366218 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Illuvium has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004632 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00035927 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004162 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004630 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,581.23 or 0.99936668 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00036659 BTC.

Illuvium Profile

Illuvium (ILV) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2021. Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 650,861 coins. The official website for Illuvium is illuvium.io. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Illuvium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Illuvium is a decentralized, NFT collection and auto battler game built on the Ethereum network. Integrated with the hyper-scalable Immutable-X L2 solution, players of Illuvium gain access to zero gas fees for minting or exchanging of assets as well as sub-second transaction times, all with user-maintained custody. Telegram | Discord | YouTube | LinkedIn Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Illuvium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

