Illuvium (ILV) Trading Up 3.4% Over Last 7 Days

Illuvium (ILV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Illuvium coin can now be purchased for approximately $78.09 or 0.00351772 BTC on exchanges. Illuvium has a total market capitalization of $50.82 million and approximately $8.56 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Illuvium has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Illuvium

ILV is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 21st, 2021. Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 650,861 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Illuvium’s official website is illuvium.io.

Illuvium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Illuvium is a decentralized, NFT collection and auto battler game built on the Ethereum network. Integrated with the hyper-scalable Immutable-X L2 solution, players of Illuvium gain access to zero gas fees for minting or exchanging of assets as well as sub-second transaction times, all with user-maintained custody.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Illuvium using one of the exchanges listed above.

