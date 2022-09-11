ImageCoin (IMG) Achieves Market Cap of $28,626.90

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 48.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 11th. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $28,626.90 and approximately $907.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ImageCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded up 94.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004617 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004614 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00035206 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004087 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004611 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,674.75 or 1.00041495 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00037116 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

IMG is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. ImageCoin’s total supply is 13,055,707 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life.”

