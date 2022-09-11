ImageCoin One Day Volume Tops $907.00 (IMG)

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 48.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 11th. Over the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded up 94.9% against the US dollar. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. ImageCoin has a total market cap of $28,626.90 and $907.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin (CRYPTO:IMG) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. ImageCoin’s total supply is 13,055,707 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty.

ImageCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

