Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Market Capitalization Hits $35.47 Million (IDIA)

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (IDIA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has a market capitalization of $35.47 million and approximately $356,131.00 worth of Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has traded 32.1% higher against the dollar. One Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access coin can now be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001848 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.94 or 0.00774387 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00014866 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00019649 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,000,000 coins. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ official Twitter account is @impossiblefi.

