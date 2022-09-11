Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CEO Sells $2,143,800.00 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $2,143,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,076,265.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

William Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 18th, William Hoffman sold 5,275 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total transaction of $397,154.75.

On Friday, July 8th, William Hoffman sold 11,237 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $844,685.29.

On Wednesday, July 6th, William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $2,159,700.00.

Shares of NARI stock opened at $77.27 on Friday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.02. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -266.45 and a beta of 1.49.

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $92.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.04 million. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $108.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Inari Medical from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

