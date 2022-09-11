Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Sold by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Infosys by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,286,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,032,000 after purchasing an additional 45,993 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Infosys by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 55,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 11,652 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Infosys by 286.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 838,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,860,000 after purchasing an additional 621,100 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Infosys by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 198,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 101,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Infosys by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys Stock Performance

Shares of INFY opened at $19.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.34. The company has a market capitalization of $80.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.97. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $17.52 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39.

Infosys Increases Dividend

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 17.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.171 per share. This is an increase from Infosys’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INFY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Infosys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.92.

Infosys Profile

(Get Rating)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.