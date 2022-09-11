Infrastructure India (LON:IIP) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.54

Infrastructure India PLC (LON:IIP – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.54 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.40 ($0.00). Infrastructure India shares last traded at GBX 0.46 ($0.01), with a volume of 3,244,082 shares changing hands.

Infrastructure India Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.97, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.53. The stock has a market cap of £3.14 million and a P/E ratio of -0.10.

About Infrastructure India

Infrastructure India PLC seeks to invest in infrastructure projects with a focus on the energy and transport sectors. It seeks to invest in India.

