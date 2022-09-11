Injective Protocol Price Hits $8.30 (INJ)

Injective Protocol (INJ) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 11th. One Injective Protocol coin can now be bought for $8.30 or 0.00017893 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Injective Protocol has a total market cap of $362.49 million and approximately $17.36 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol (INJ) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,653,971 coins. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Injective Protocol is injectiveprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed.The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem.”

