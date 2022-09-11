Ink (INK) Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

Ink (INK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 11th. Ink has a market capitalization of $221,297.93 and approximately $34,736.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ink has traded up 2.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004630 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00035790 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,605.90 or 1.00005229 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00036805 BTC.

Ink Coin Profile

INK is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2018. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official website is ink.one. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation.

Ink Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

