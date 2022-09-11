InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Shares Acquired by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 1,688.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,698 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,566 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.13% of InMode worth $4,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 23.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,181,662 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $117,435,000 after purchasing an additional 598,300 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 432.6% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,260,400 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $160,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,000 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 16.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,925,527 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $71,071,000 after purchasing an additional 271,606 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 181.0% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 986,710 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $122,734,000 after purchasing an additional 635,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 16.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 802,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $29,602,000 after purchasing an additional 112,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:INMD opened at $33.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.23 and a 200-day moving average of $30.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 2.31. InMode Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $99.27.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. InMode had a net margin of 42.66% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The company had revenue of $113.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INMD. TheStreet raised InMode from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of InMode from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of InMode from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, InMode currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

