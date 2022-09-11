Innovation Blockchain Payment (IBP) Price Down 20.1% Over Last Week

Innovation Blockchain Payment (IBP) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 10th. One Innovation Blockchain Payment coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Innovation Blockchain Payment has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar. Innovation Blockchain Payment has a total market capitalization of $434,990.79 and $199,292.00 worth of Innovation Blockchain Payment was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Innovation Blockchain Payment

Innovation Blockchain Payment is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Innovation Blockchain Payment’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 188,009,206 coins. Innovation Blockchain Payment’s official website is www.ibp.world.

Innovation Blockchain Payment Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Innovation Blockchain Payment is a platform created by the SCG Worldwide Foundation and implemented on IP Co., Ltd. service platform.IBP is made of ERC20 and leverages the Ethereum network to support a transparent and fast payment environment. The Ethereum network will provide IBP flexibility and transparency, and increase the possibility of IBP through organic connections.”

