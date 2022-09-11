Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGNGet Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of INGN opened at $27.39 on Tuesday. Inogen has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $50.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.41 million, a PE ratio of -21.91 and a beta of 0.99.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGNGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.38. Inogen had a negative net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $103.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Inogen will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INGN. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Inogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Inogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Inogen by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,324 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inogen by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,408 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

