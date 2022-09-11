Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Director Marc Manasterski Acquires 12,000 Shares

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Rating) Director Marc Manasterski purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.50 per share, with a total value of C$54,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at C$54,000.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$4.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$143.97 million and a P/E ratio of 23.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.71. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$4.32 and a 12-month high of C$10.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on INO.UN. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.25 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.65 to C$5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

