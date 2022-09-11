Insider Buying: Allianz Technology Trust PLC (LON:ATT) Insider Purchases 2,200 Shares of Stock

Allianz Technology Trust PLC (LON:ATT – Get Rating) insider Tim Scholefield acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 228 ($2.75) per share, for a total transaction of £5,016 ($6,060.90).
Allianz Technology Trust Price Performance
LON:ATT opened at GBX 241.50 ($2.92) on Friday. Allianz Technology Trust PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 199.40 ($2.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 271.26 ($3.28). The stock has a market capitalization of £993.32 million and a PE ratio of 423.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 234.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 240.47.
About Allianz Technology Trust
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.