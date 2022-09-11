Insider Buying: Allianz Technology Trust PLC (LON:ATT) Insider Purchases 2,200 Shares of Stock

Allianz Technology Trust PLC (LON:ATT – Get Rating) insider Tim Scholefield acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 228 ($2.75) per share, for a total transaction of £5,016 ($6,060.90).

LON:ATT opened at GBX 241.50 ($2.92) on Friday. Allianz Technology Trust PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 199.40 ($2.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 271.26 ($3.28). The stock has a market capitalization of £993.32 million and a PE ratio of 423.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 234.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 240.47.

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the technology, media, and telecoms sector. The fund invests in stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

