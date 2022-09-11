Insider Buying: Fulcrum Utility Services Limited (LON:FCRM) Insider Acquires 9,447,173 Shares of Stock

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited (LON:FCRM – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Turner acquired 9,447,173 shares of Fulcrum Utility Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of £472,358.65 ($570,757.19).

Fulcrum Utility Services Stock Performance

Shares of Fulcrum Utility Services stock opened at GBX 6.70 ($0.08) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. Fulcrum Utility Services Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 4.56 ($0.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 23 ($0.28). The stock has a market cap of £26.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5.15 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6.85.

About Fulcrum Utility Services

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited provides multi-utility infrastructure services and solutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure: Design and Build, and Utility assets: Own and Operate. It engages in the designing, installing, and coordinating new electricity, gas, water, and fiber connections for homebuilders, and industrial and commercial (I&C) developers; provision of advice and support services; and design and delivers electric vehicle charging connections, high voltage electrical infrastructure, and specialist gas infrastructure, as well as connections to solar farms, wind farms, and battery storage sites.

