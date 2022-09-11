Insider Buying: Fulcrum Utility Services Limited (LON:FCRM) Insider Acquires 9,447,173 Shares of Stock

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited (LON:FCRM – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Turner acquired 9,447,173 shares of Fulcrum Utility Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of £472,358.65 ($570,757.19).
Fulcrum Utility Services Stock Performance
Shares of Fulcrum Utility Services stock opened at GBX 6.70 ($0.08) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. Fulcrum Utility Services Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 4.56 ($0.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 23 ($0.28). The stock has a market cap of £26.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5.15 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6.85.
About Fulcrum Utility Services
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Utility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Utility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.