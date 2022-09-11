Insider Buying: Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Major Shareholder Purchases 47,899 Shares of Stock

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) major shareholder Corp Loews bought 47,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,919,791.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 243,526,599 shares in the company, valued at $9,760,546,087.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Corp Loews also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 6th, Corp Loews bought 48,199 shares of Loews stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,752.44.

NYSE L opened at $56.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.79. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $51.35 and a 12 month high of $68.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 5.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of L. Amundi increased its position in shares of Loews by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 467,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,003,000 after purchasing an additional 66,158 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Loews by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Loews by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,034,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,547,000 after purchasing an additional 45,387 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. 58.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on L shares. StockNews.com cut Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

