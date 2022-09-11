Insider Buying: PlaySide Studios Limited (ASX:PLY) Insider Purchases A$542,025.00 in Stock

PlaySide Studios Limited (ASX:PLY – Get Rating) insider Gerry Sakkas bought 821,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.66 ($0.46) per share, with a total value of A$542,025.00 ($379,038.46).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 5.48.

PlaySide Studios Limited develops mobile, PC, and console video games in Australia. It provides titles in a range of categories, including self-published games based on original intellectual property and games developed in collaboration with studios, such as Take-Two Interactive, Activision Blizzard, Meta, Disney, Pixar, Warner Bros, and Nickelodeon.

