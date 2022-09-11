Insider Selling: Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CEO Sells 20,850 Shares of Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.86, for a total transaction of $2,207,181.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,872,563.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Josh Silverman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 17th, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $2,440,701.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $2,247,630.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,891,720.50.

On Wednesday, July 6th, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $1,806,861.00.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $1,545,819.00.

Etsy stock opened at $110.42 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.01 and a one year high of $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.12. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.86.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.13. Etsy had a return on equity of 67.88% and a net margin of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $185.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,383,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,396,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Etsy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 57,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,559,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,028,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

