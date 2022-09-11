Insider Selling: MA Financial Group Limited (ASX:MAF) Insider Sells A$676,201.31 in Stock

MA Financial Group Limited (ASX:MAF – Get Rating) insider Andrew Pridham sold 124,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$5.41 ($3.78), for a total value of A$676,201.31 ($472,868.05).

MA Financial Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.09, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Get MA Financial Group alerts:

MA Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. This is a positive change from MA Financial Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. MA Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

About MA Financial Group

MA Financial Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It operates through Asset Management, Lending, and Corporate Advisory and Equity segments. The Asset Management segment manages funds for institutional, high net worth and retail investors, real estate, hospitality, credit, listed equities, private equity, and venture capital.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MA Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MA Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.