Insider Selling: Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) EVP Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $740,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,372,627.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NDAQ opened at $63.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.84. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $71.65. The firm has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.95.
Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 24.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 688,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,527,000 after acquiring an additional 11,973 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 17.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 29.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages have commented on NDAQ. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.33 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $197.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $67.33 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.33 to $66.67 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $62.67 to $68.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.17.
Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.
