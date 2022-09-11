Insider Selling: Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) EVP Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $740,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,372,627.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NDAQ opened at $63.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.84. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $71.65. The firm has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nasdaq

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.45%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 24.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 688,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,527,000 after acquiring an additional 11,973 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 17.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 29.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on NDAQ. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.33 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $197.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $67.33 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.33 to $66.67 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $62.67 to $68.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.17.

About Nasdaq

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.