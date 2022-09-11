Insider Selling: New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Chairman Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $1,788,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 47,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,776.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lewis Cirne also recently made the following trade(s):

Get New Relic alerts:

On Monday, August 8th, Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $2,028,300.00.

On Wednesday, July 6th, Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $1,570,500.00.

New Relic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEWR opened at $64.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 0.96. New Relic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.66 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.99.

Institutional Trading of New Relic

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $216.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.68 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 27.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.32%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in New Relic by 8.3% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,579,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,241,000 after buying an additional 426,167 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in New Relic by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,973,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,645,000 after purchasing an additional 49,388 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in New Relic by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,523,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,308,000 after purchasing an additional 261,372 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in New Relic by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,889,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,346,000 after purchasing an additional 9,341 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in New Relic by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,562,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,504,000 after purchasing an additional 127,940 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of New Relic in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $45.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of New Relic in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Relic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

New Relic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.