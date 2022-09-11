Insider Selling: Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR) Major Shareholder Sells 304,322 Shares of Stock

Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) major shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 304,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $550,822.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 563,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,047.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

5Am Partners Iv, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 6th, 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 311,160 shares of Pear Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $734,337.60.

On Thursday, August 18th, 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 222,761 shares of Pear Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $345,279.55.

On Tuesday, August 16th, 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 167,162 shares of Pear Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $297,548.36.

Pear Therapeutics Price Performance

Pear Therapeutics stock opened at $1.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.21. Pear Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pear Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Pear Therapeutics by 296.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 233,313 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Pear Therapeutics by 574.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 211,551 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Pear Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $107,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pear Therapeutics by 6,469.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 90,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

PEAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Pear Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Pear Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Pear Therapeutics from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Pear Therapeutics from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Pear Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pear Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia.

Read More

