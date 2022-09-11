Insider Selling: Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Major Shareholder Sells 63,029 Shares of Stock

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) major shareholder Ventures Growth I. Parall Index sold 63,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $1,385,377.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 452,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,943,048.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Squarespace Stock Performance

NYSE SQSP opened at $23.48 on Friday. Squarespace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.43 and a twelve month high of $48.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.55.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $212.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.01 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.22) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Squarespace, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Squarespace

Several research analysts have commented on SQSP shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Squarespace from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Squarespace from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Squarespace by 56.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,755 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Squarespace by 8.7% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,527,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,872,000 after acquiring an additional 202,516 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Squarespace during the first quarter valued at $27,254,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Squarespace by 1.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 625,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,024,000 after acquiring an additional 8,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Squarespace by 390.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,113,000 after acquiring an additional 460,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

