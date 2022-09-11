Insider Selling: Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Director Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) Director Anil Tammineedi sold 100,000 shares of Stem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $1,638,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,289,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,267,726.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Anil Tammineedi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 7th, Anil Tammineedi sold 100,000 shares of Stem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $1,552,000.00.
- On Monday, August 15th, Anil Tammineedi sold 50,000 shares of Stem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $818,500.00.
- On Friday, August 12th, Anil Tammineedi sold 50,000 shares of Stem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $768,500.00.
- On Wednesday, August 10th, Anil Tammineedi sold 50,000 shares of Stem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00.
Shares of NYSE STEM opened at $16.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -22.16 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.12 and a 200 day moving average of $9.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.40. Stem, Inc. has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $27.50.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Stem from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.71.
Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.
