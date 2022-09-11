Insider Selling: Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Director Sells 100 Shares of Stock

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) Director Scott Medhurst sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$102.95, for a total transaction of C$10,295.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 188,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$19,398,765.55.

Scott Medhurst also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

On Friday, September 2nd, Scott Medhurst sold 4,900 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$101.00, for a total transaction of C$494,900.00.

On Wednesday, August 31st, Scott Medhurst sold 300 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$102.09, for a total transaction of C$30,627.00.

On Thursday, August 25th, Scott Medhurst sold 300 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$108.46, for a total transaction of C$32,538.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Scott Medhurst sold 100 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$105.13, for a total transaction of C$10,513.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Scott Medhurst sold 100 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.88, for a total transaction of C$10,488.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Scott Medhurst sold 1,000 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$105.20, for a total transaction of C$105,200.00.

Toromont Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TIH stock opened at C$104.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.09, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$104.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$109.36. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$93.25 and a 52 week high of C$124.25.

Toromont Industries Announces Dividend

Toromont Industries ( TSE:TIH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.22 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.18 billion. On average, analysts expect that Toromont Industries Ltd. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TIH. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$129.00 to C$122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$126.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Toromont Industries from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded shares of Toromont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$127.00 to C$109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$120.44.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.