Instadapp Price Tops $0.77 (INST)

Instadapp (INST) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 11th. During the last week, Instadapp has traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Instadapp coin can now be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00003572 BTC on major exchanges. Instadapp has a market cap of $13.87 million and $61,962.00 worth of Instadapp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Instadapp

INST is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2021. Instadapp’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,946,349 coins. The official website for Instadapp is instadapp.io. Instadapp’s official Twitter account is @instadapp.

Buying and Selling Instadapp

According to CryptoCompare, “The Instadapp platform is a full-feature platform for both users and developers to leverage the full potential of DeFi. The Instadapp protocol ('DSL') acts as the middleware that aggregates multiple DeFi protocols into one upgradable smart contract layer. This structure allows Instadapp to access the full potential of Decentralized Finance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Instadapp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Instadapp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Instadapp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

